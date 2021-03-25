8.1 C
Il Calcio Schio per ripartire sceglie Beppe Camparmò sulla panchina

di Redazione084
CALCIO DILETTANTI – La dirigenza giallorossa e il club Calcio Schio comunicano l’arrivo di Beppe Camparmò alla guida della squadra nel campionato di Eccellenza che prenderà il via il prossimo 18 aprile.
A completare il nuovo organigramma tecnico l’allenatore in seconda sarà Dario Pellizzari, promosso dalla formazione Juniores mentre Stefano Fabrello avrà il ruolo di team manager e Yari Finozzi é confermato preparatore atletico del gruppo.

