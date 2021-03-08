4.3 C
Tra i qualificati per i tricolori Children sci alpino le altopianesi Lisa Stona (all) e Vittoria Rossi (rag)

SCI ALPINO (discesa) – Ecco finalmente l’elenco degli atleti qualificati per i Campionati italiani Children di sci alpino che si svolgeranno allo Zoncolan (Udine) dal 22 al 27 marzo.
Tra loro ci sono due vicentine: l’allieva Lisa Stona classificatasi terza (in foto) dello sci club Gallio e Vittoria Rossi dello sci club 2000 di Roana, classificatasi seconda.

