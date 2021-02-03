6.4 C
Rucco e Celebron esprimono il loro cordoglio per la scomparsa di Marisa Gentilin

BASKET – Lunedì all’alba è scomparsa Marisa Gentilin, campionessa di basket femminile con importanti vittorie negli anni Sessanta indossando le maglie del Portorico Caffè e del Recoaro Vicenza, con cui è diventata campionessa d’Italia per cinque volte, dal 1965 al 1969.
Marisa Gentilin, detta “Biba”, è stata una giocatrice simbolo per la nostra città. Ha lasciato il segno per l’abilità nel gioco del basket inanellando una serie di vittorie e di record e distinguendosi tra gli atleti della sua epoca – ricordano il sindaco Francesco Rucco e il vicesindaco e assessore allo sport Matteo CelebronHa giocato anche in Basilica palladiana dove, in una sola partita, contro la Reyer, ha realizzato 53 punti. Ha totalizzato ben 2949 punti in 161 partite disputate. Si è distinta anche per generosità occupandosi dei più sfortunati sia durante i pellegrinaggi a Lourdes sia frequentando la casa di riposo Salvi. L’amministrazione è vicina ai familiari e ricorda con stima Biba”.
Nella foto: Celebron e Rucco davanti al palasport di Vicenza che AS Vicenza ha proposto di dedicare ad Antonio Concato.

