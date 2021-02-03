Rucco e Celebron esprimono il loro cordoglio per la scomparsa di Marisa Gentilin

BASKET – Lunedì all’alba è scomparsa Marisa Gentilin, campionessa di basket femminile con importanti vittorie negli anni Sessanta indossando le maglie del Portorico Caffè e del Recoaro Vicenza, con cui è diventata campionessa d’Italia per cinque volte, dal 1965 al 1969.

“Marisa Gentilin, detta “Biba”, è stata una giocatrice simbolo per la nostra città. Ha lasciato il segno per l’abilità nel gioco del basket inanellando una serie di vittorie e di record e distinguendosi tra gli atleti della sua epoca – ricordano il sindaco Francesco Rucco e il vicesindaco e assessore allo sport Matteo Celebron – Ha giocato anche in Basilica palladiana dove, in una sola partita, contro la Reyer, ha realizzato 53 punti. Ha totalizzato ben 2949 punti in 161 partite disputate. Si è distinta anche per generosità occupandosi dei più sfortunati sia durante i pellegrinaggi a Lourdes sia frequentando la casa di riposo Salvi. L’amministrazione è vicina ai familiari e ricorda con stima Biba”.

Nella foto: Celebron e Rucco davanti al palasport di Vicenza che AS Vicenza ha proposto di dedicare ad Antonio Concato.