Simone Romagna al debutto sul ghiaccio vince il terzo round di “The Ice Challenge”

MOTORI – Debutto vincente sul ghiaccio di Pragelato per Simone Romagna che, nel terzo round di The Ice Challenge, Campionato Italiano Velocità su Ghiaccio 2021 organizzato da BMG Motor Events, é salito sul gradino più alto del podio nonostante l’agguerrita concorrenza.
Al volante della Ford Fiesta R5 MKII il pilota vicentino ha imposto un grande ritmo alla sua gara, che lo ha visto battagliare a suon di secondi con Lukas Bicciato sulla Lancia Delta della Scuderia Mendola. Il giovane trentino, al termine vincitore in Classe 8, ha vinto la prima manche lasciando a Romagna la seconda.
Nella decisiva terza manche, l’unica corsa con il sole e quindi con il ghiaccio più morbido, Romagna ha stampato un 4’06’’ ed è andato a vincere assicurandosi anche la Classe 6.
La classifica finale ha rimescolato in modo importante le dinamiche di campionato, che dopo tre gare registra tre vincitori diversi: Bormolini, qui vincitore di Classe 4 con la Mitsubishi Lancer di Mattia Cola, Pinzano, ora leader della serie, e Romagna.
Per sapere come finirà la più appassionante stagione di The Ice Challenge fino ad ora disputata occorrerà aspettare il 13 e 14 febbraio, quando sarà di nuovo Pragelato ad ospitare l’appuntamento decisivo.
Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nella cookie policy. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie, consulta la cookie policy.
Chiudendo questo banner, scorrendo questa pagina, cliccando su un link o proseguendo la navigazione in altra maniera, acconsenti all’uso dei cookie. AcceptInfo
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.