Simone Romagna al debutto sul ghiaccio vince il terzo round di “The Ice Challenge”

MOTORI – Debutto vincente sul ghiaccio di Pragelato per Simone Romagna che, nel terzo round di The Ice Challenge, Campionato Italiano Velocità su Ghiaccio 2021 organizzato da BMG Motor Events, é salito sul gradino più alto del podio nonostante l’agguerrita concorrenza.

Al volante della Ford Fiesta R5 MKII il pilota vicentino ha imposto un grande ritmo alla sua gara, che lo ha visto battagliare a suon di secondi con Lukas Bicciato sulla Lancia Delta della Scuderia Mendola. Il giovane trentino, al termine vincitore in Classe 8, ha vinto la prima manche lasciando a Romagna la seconda.

Nella decisiva terza manche, l’unica corsa con il sole e quindi con il ghiaccio più morbido, Romagna ha stampato un 4’06’’ ed è andato a vincere assicurandosi anche la Classe 6.

La classifica finale ha rimescolato in modo importante le dinamiche di campionato, che dopo tre gare registra tre vincitori diversi: Bormolini, qui vincitore di Classe 4 con la Mitsubishi Lancer di Mattia Cola, Pinzano, ora leader della serie, e Romagna.

Per sapere come finirà la più appassionante stagione di The Ice Challenge fino ad ora disputata occorrerà aspettare il 13 e 14 febbraio, quando sarà di nuovo Pragelato ad ospitare l’appuntamento decisivo.