7.4 C
Vicenza
13 Ottobre 2020

SPORTvicentino
Calcio Primo Piano Slider

Aperte le iscrizioni per corso arbitri della sezione “G.N. Bertoli di Vicenza”

di Redazione057
Sono aperte le iscrizioni per il nuovo corso arbitro della sezione “G.N. Bertoli” 1927 di  Vicenza.
Pur in un momento difficile per lo sport, che non ha risparmiato neppure il mondo dei “fischietti”, ecco la nuova proposta rivolta a ragazzi e ragazze di età compresa tra i 15 ed i 30 anni.
Il corso ha una durata di circa due mesi e, dopo aver superato un esame, si diventa:
– arbitro della Federazione Italiana Gioco Calcio
– si ha diritto ad un rimborso per ogni gara diretta in base alla categoria ed alla distanza percorsa
– ogni anno si ha diritto a ricevere una divisa nuova
– la tessera consentirà di accedere gratuitamente negli stadi a tutte le gare di calcio organizzate nel territorio nazionale dalla F.I.G.C.
Per maggiiori informazioni a riguardo: http://www.aiavicenza.it/index.php/corso-arbitri

Ti potrebbe interessare:

Al Rally Costa Smeralda Alberto Salvini corre per il tricolore

Redazione

Gianmarco Zecchin protagonista dell’Everesting sul Monte Marana

Redazione

Handball Malo “corsaro” contro il San Vito Marano e conquista la vetta

Redazione

Lascia un commento