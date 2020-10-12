Aperte le iscrizioni per corso arbitri della sezione “G.N. Bertoli di Vicenza”

Sono aperte le iscrizioni per il nuovo corso arbitro della sezione “G.N. Bertoli” 1927 di Vicenza.

Pur in un momento difficile per lo sport, che non ha risparmiato neppure il mondo dei “fischietti”, ecco la nuova proposta rivolta a ragazzi e ragazze di età compresa tra i 15 ed i 30 anni.

Il corso ha una durata di circa due mesi e, dopo aver superato un esame, si diventa:

– arbitro della Federazione Italiana Gioco Calcio

– si ha diritto ad un rimborso per ogni gara diretta in base alla categoria ed alla distanza percorsa

– ogni anno si ha diritto a ricevere una divisa nuova