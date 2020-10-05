Tramarossa si prepara alla Supercoppa con un’amichevole a Mestre

Quinta amichevole stagionale per Tramarossa Vicenza, che mercoledì 7 ottobre, con inizio alle ore 20, sarà di scena al PalaVega di Mestre per affrontare il Basket Mestre. La sfida si giocherà a porte aperte, nel rispetto delle normative anti-Covid. Il match farà da antipasto alla Supercoppa, che prenderà il via domenica al Palazzetto dello sport Città di via Goldoni contro la Virtus Padova.

La Tramarossa di coach Ciocca sta ben figurando nelle amichevoli di pre-campionato: dopo le vittorie contro Oderzo, Pordenone e Union Padova, i biancorossi sono stati protagonisti di un’ottima prova anche contro Cividale del Friuli, probabilmente l’avversaria più quotata affrontata finora.

La sfida di mercoledì sarà comunque un’altra partita impegnativa nella quale Vicenza dovrà vedersela contro una realtà che l’anno passato stava ben figurando in Serie B. Mestre può contare su giocatori di ottimo livello quali Spatti e Lazzaro e Vicenza dovrà dare il meglio per riuscire a vincere contro i Grifoni.

Il match di mercoledì sarà il preludio all’esordio in Supercoppa Centenario previsto per domenica, quando alle 18 la Tramarossa se la dovrà vedere contro la Virtus Padova per la partita d’esordio nella competizione.