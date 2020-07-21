KARATE – Al CRES i giovani del Centro SAKURA di Rosà

Molteplici sono le attività che si svolgono al CRES , Centro ricreativo estivo sportivo organizzato dal Centro Sportivo Sakura di Rosà in collaborazione con l’Amministrazione Comunale Valbrenta, in località S, Nazario di Valbrenta, che spaziano con giochi propedeutici all’avviamento di parecchi sport quali il karate, l’atletica leggera, badminton, baseball, bocce, calcio, hip-hop, freccette, frisbee, hockey, orienteering, pallacanestro, pallamano, pallavolo, pattinaggio, pre-acrobatica, rugby, tennis, tennis tavolo, tiro con l’arco, sino all’esplorazione dell’ambiente che li circonda e, vista la vicinanza con il fiume Brenta, anche la canoa ed il Rafting. Inoltre, prima della chiusura del CRES prevista per il 31 luglio, i responsabili hanno voluto far provare ai giovanissimi anche l’ebrezza dell’equitazione.

Un connubio interessante che ha visto i giovanissimi atleti impegnati al Centro Ippico Bassanese , località S. Eusebio, prima prendere confidenza con il cavallo entrando nelle scuderie poi spazzolandolo ed accarezzandolo e quindi cavalcandolo sotto l’attenta guida degli istruttori federali della FISE Paolo Moro e Vanessa Marchetti.

Ad accompagnare il gruppo il direttore tecnico 7° Dan di Karate Luigi Bertoncello coadiuvato da Paolo Bertoncello responsabile organizzativo, e dai tecnici Vanessa Travaglini ,Bruno Seminara, Ilaria Tundo, Lorenzo Bisol, Alessia Mantoan, Sara Cavalli, Susy Cavalli, Riccardo Marchesin, Diletta Mezzalira.