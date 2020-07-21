KARATE – Al CRES i giovani del Centro SAKURA di Rosà

Molteplici sono le attività che si svolgono al CRES , Centro ricreativo estivo sportivo organizzato dal Centro Sportivo Sakura di Rosà in collaborazione con l’Amministrazione Comunale Valbrenta, in località S, Nazario di Valbrenta, che spaziano con giochi propedeutici all’avviamento di parecchi sport quali il karate, l’atletica leggera, badminton, baseball, bocce, calcio, hip-hop, freccette, frisbee, hockey, orienteering, pallacanestro, pallamano, pallavolo, pattinaggio, pre-acrobatica, rugby, tennis, tennis tavolo, tiro con l’arco, sino all’esplorazione dell’ambiente che li circonda e, vista la vicinanza con il fiume Brenta, anche la canoa ed il Rafting. Inoltre, prima della chiusura del CRES prevista per il 31 luglio, i responsabili hanno voluto far provare ai giovanissimi anche l’ebrezza dell’equitazione.
Un connubio interessante che ha visto i giovanissimi atleti impegnati al Centro Ippico Bassanese , località S. Eusebio, prima prendere confidenza con il cavallo entrando nelle scuderie poi spazzolandolo ed accarezzandolo e quindi cavalcandolo sotto l’attenta guida degli istruttori federali della FISE Paolo Moro e Vanessa Marchetti.
Ad accompagnare il gruppo il direttore tecnico 7° Dan di Karate Luigi Bertoncello coadiuvato da Paolo Bertoncello responsabile organizzativo, e dai tecnici Vanessa Travaglini ,Bruno Seminara, Ilaria Tundo, Lorenzo Bisol, Alessia Mantoan, Sara Cavalli, Susy Cavalli, Riccardo Marchesin, Diletta Mezzalira.
Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nella cookie policy. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie, consulta la cookie policy.
Chiudendo questo banner, scorrendo questa pagina, cliccando su un link o proseguendo la navigazione in altra maniera, acconsenti all’uso dei cookie. AcceptInfo
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.