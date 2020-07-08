Il Centro Sportivo Sakura di Rosà, in collaborazione con il Comune di Valbrenta, per il diciannovesimo anno consecutivo ha organizzato il CRES, Centro Ricreativo Estivo Sportivo, in località San Nazario di Valbrenta (Vicenza). Dal 29 giugno al 31 luglio i giovanissimi partecipanti alternano giochi propedeutici all’avviamento di parecchi sport quali il karate, l’atletica leggera, badminton, baseball, bocce, calcio, hip-hop, freccette, frisbee, hockey, orienteering, pallacanestro, pallamano, pallavolo, pattinaggio, pre-acrobatica, rugby, tennis, tennis tavolo, tiro con l’arco, sino all’esplorazione dell’ambiente che li circonda. Inoltre, vista la vicinanza con il fiume Brenta, lezioni di canoa e la spettacolare discesa del fiume su gommoni “rafting” con gli istruttori del gruppo Onda Selvaggia. A dirigere il centro il direttore tecnico 7° Dan di Karate Luigi Bertoncello coadiuvato da Paolo Bertoncello responsabile organizzativo, e dai tecnici Vanessa Travaglini ,Bruno Seminara, Ilaria Tundo, Lorenzo Bisol, Alessia Mantoan, Sara Cavalli, Susy Cavalli, Riccardo Marchesin, Diletta Mezzalira.