Un compleanno da… Pagellone per Andrea Libondi

Dal Giornale di Vicenza a Sportvicentino auguri ad Andrea Libondi

17 aprile 1950 – 17 aprile 2020: 70 anni di vita, ma soprattutto di storia o, meglio, di storie raccontate.

Si tratta di un compleanno speciale in tanti sensi per Andrea Libondi, la nostra “penna d’oro” che per Sportvicentino ha scritto oltre 300 articoli e che, di settimana in settimana, con il suo ormai tradizionale “pagellone” é diventato un appuntamento irrinunciabile per i nostri lettori.

Noi oggi non possiamo altro che fargli gli auguri, sperando in altri 70 anni di vita e, soprattutto, che non si stanchi mai di scrivere perché i suoi articoli sono il valore aggiunto del nostro giornale.

Grazie zio, grazie Andrea, grazie collega.