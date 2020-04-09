15.7 C
Vicenza
9 Aprile 2020

SPORTvicentino
La prima pagina in edicola venerdì 10 aprile

#iorestoacasa – Scarica SPORTvicentino di venerdì 10 aprile 2020

CALCIO – Gli auguri del presidente del CRV Giuseppe Ruzza per tornare a vivere senza paure

VOLLEY – i presidenti delle due Leghe Fabris e Mosna si dimettono per protesta contro la FIPAV

