8.2 C
Vicenza
24 Marzo 2020

SPORTvicentino
Primo Piano Varie

#iorestoacasa rassegna SPORT in podcast di oggi lunedì 23 marzo 2020 [VIDEO]

di Francesco Brasco056

Ecco la rassegna stampa di oggi sui giornali sportivi italiani e sulle pagine di sport dei vicentini e veneti.

Ti potrebbe interessare:

BASKET – Le richieste della Lega Nazionale alla FIP

Redazione

PALLAVOLO – Annullate le Finali Nazionali Giovanili CRAI e il Trofeo delle Regioni Kinderiadi

Redazione

Arriva il “paracadute sociale” per chi lavora o collabora nel mondo dello sport

Francesco Brasco

Lascia un commento