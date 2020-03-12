12.2 C
Vicenza
12 Marzo 2020

SPORTvicentino
Primo Piano Varie

EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS – Chiusi i parchi di Vicenza: a Campo Marzo solo il transito

di Redazione048
Il sindaco Francesco Rucco ha firmato l’ordinanza contingibile e urgente, per mitigare il rischio di diffusione Coronavirus Codiv-19, che prevede il divieto di accesso nei parchi pubblici recintati e lo stazionamento nelle aree verdi pubbliche da oggi fino al 3 aprile.
Pertanto rimarranno chiusi i parchi del centro storico: Parco Querini, Giardino Salvi mentre a Campo Marzo (nella foto) non si potrà stazionare ma sarà sempre possibile l’attraversamento.  Chiuso anche il giardino dell’abside di San Lorenzo.
Rimarranno chiusi, a Monte Berico, anche il parco di villa Guiccioli e il parco della colonia Bedin Aldighieri.
La chiusura è prevista anche per i parchi dei quartieri.
Sarà vietato, infine, sostare in tutte le aree verdi presenti nel territorio comunale.
Ordinanza con l’elenco dei parchi si trova al link http://bit.ly/CoronavirusVi

Ti potrebbe interessare:

EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS – Chiusi i parchi di Vicenza: a Campo Marzo solo il transito

Redazione

#iorestoacasa – Scarica SPORTvicentino di venerdì 13 marzo 2020

Redazione

Aperta sottoscrizione AIC per emergenza Coronavirus

Francesco Brasco

Lascia un commento