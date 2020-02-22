Ore 20.15 – Coronavirus, almeno fino a mercoledì scuole e nidi chiusi. Ogni sindaco decide sulle manifestazioni di competenza

COMUNICATO UFFICIALE DEL COMUNE DI VICENZA – Si è concluso da poco il vertice convocato nel tardo pomeriggio dal prefetto di Vicenza su input del sindaco e presidente della provincia per concordare le disposizioni da introdurre nei Comuni del territorio vicentino. Erano presenti una quindicina di sindaci, il direttore dell’Ulss 8 Berica, il direttore scolastico provinciale, il delegato provinciale CONI e i rappresentanti provinciali di carabinieri, guardia di finanza, vigili del fuoco e protezione civile, oltre che il comandante della polizia locale di Viicenza.

E’ stato concordato in via precauzionale di mantenere tutte le scuole chiuse fino a mercoledì, nidi compresi, in tutti i Comuni della provincia e non soltanto nei tre più vicini a Vo’ Euganeo, cioé Noventa Vicentina, Albettone e Agugliaro.

Ogni sindaco deciderà inoltre sul mantenimento o meno delle manifestazioni di propria competenza.

Martedì pomeriggio è previsto un nuovo vertice, per aggiornare le decisioni prese questa sera, in particolare in relazione alla chiusura delle scuole.