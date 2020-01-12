0.8 C
Vicenza
13 Gennaio 2020

SPORTvicentino
Calcio L.R. Vicenza Virtus Primo Piano

CALCIO – Il Lane porta a casa solo un punto

di Redazione034

Fermana-LR Vicenza 0-0

Fermana (3-5-2): Ginestra; Manetta, Scrosta, De Pascalis; Iotti, Urbinati, D’Angelo, Manè, Lancini; Petrucci (dal 80’ Bacio Terracino), Maistrello (dal 68’ Cognigni). A disposizione: Palombo, Gemello, Rolfini, Venturi, Bellini, Molinari, Ricciardi, Alagna, Sperotto. Allenatore: Mauro Antonioli
LR Vicenza (4-4-2): Grandi; Bianchi (dal 76’ Bizzotto), Cappelletti, Padella, Liviero; Vandeputte (dal 76’ Zarpellon), Pontisso (dal 71’ Scoppa), Cinelli (dal 58′ Zonta), Giacomelli; Arma (dal 71’ Saraniti), Marotta.
A disposizione: Albertazzi, Bizzotto, Pasini, Guerra, Tronco, Emmanuello, Bonetto, Rigoni. Allenatore: Domenico Di Carlo
Arbitro: Mario Cascone di Nocera Inferiore
Marcatori:
Ammoniti: De Pascalis (F), Maistrello (F), Giacomelli (LRV), Guerra (LRV), Marotta (LRV)
Corner: 2-3
Recupero: pt 1′; st 5’
Note: serata fredda, terreno in precarie condizioni. Al 75’ allontanato dalla panchina ggiuntiva il ds Magalini (LRV).
Primo tempo:
6′ Ci prova con un pallonetto da centrocampo D’Angelo, palla di poco oltre la traversa
11′ Cinelli dal limite raccoglie un pallone e calcia di controbalzo, palla tra le braccia di Ginestra
14′ Giacomelli recupera palla dal limite sinistro dell’area e prova il tiro a giro sul secondo palo, palla a lato
23′ Cross teso dalla sinistra per D’Angelo che solo davanti alla porta, calcia a lato
29′ Punizione biancorossa, Giacomelli tocca per il tiro potente di Pontisso, palla di poco a lato
31′ Contropiede biancorosso con Vandeputte che entra in area ma si allunga troppo il pallone che viene così raccolto da Ginestra in uscita bassa
45′ Cross dalla destra di Vandeputte, Arma di testa non ci arriva di un soffio
1 minuto di recupero
45’+1′ Cross basso insidioso di Bianchi, la difesa della Fermana riesce a spazzare
Secondo tempo:
53′ Contropiede della Fermana con Petrucci che prova a servire Maistrello, provvidenziale uscita bassa di Grandi ad anticipare di un soffio Maistrello
58′ Sostituzione biancorossa: entra Zonta al posto di Cinelli
60′ Ammonito De Pascalis per un tocco di mano
64′ Ammonito Maistrello
65′ Conclusione di Liviero dalla distanza, palla a lato
68′ Sostituzione per la Fermana: entra Cognigni al posto di Maistrello
71′ Doppia sostituzione biancorossa: entrano Scoppa e Saraniti al posto di Pontisso e Arma
75′ Allontanato il ds Magalini dalla panchina aggiuntiva per proteste
76′ Doppia sostituzione biancorossa: entrano Bizzotto e Zarpellon al posto di Bianchi e Vandeputte
80′ Sostituzione per la Fermana: entra Bacio Terracino al posto di Petrucci
82′ Ammonito Giacomelli per un fallo su D’Angelo
83′ Punizione insidiosa di D’Angelo che non trova però alcuna deviazione vincente dei propri compagni da pochi passi
88′ Ammonito Guerra dalla panchina
90′ Conclusione di Saraniti ribattuta dalla difesa, proteste biancorosse per un presunto tocco di mano
5 minuti di recupero
90’+3’ Ammonito Marotta
Termina a reti inviolate con i biancorossi che mantengono 4 punti di vantaggio sul Carpi in attesa del big match di domenica prossima al Menti.
Pubblicato il 12 Gennaio 2020
CONTATTI
lrVicenza-logo_W
Stadio Romeo Menti · contatti
Area marketing · marketing@lrvicenza.net

Ti potrebbe interessare:

CALCIO – Il Lane porta a casa solo un punto

Redazione

RUGBY – Passo falso per i biancorossi

Redazione

BASKET – VelcoFin InterLocks molle e irriconoscibile perde ancora

Redazione

Lascia un commento